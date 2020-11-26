SHELBY: On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Marie S. Horne peacefully passed through the gates of Heaven, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home.
Marie, lovingly known as "Granny", was born on June 25, 1934 in Shelby, NC, to George Vernon and Madge Queen Silver. She married her childhood sweetheart, Wallace L. Horne, and so began their legacy. Together they raised two children, Janice and Chris. As Jan and Chris grew and started school, Marie returned to school herself and received her diploma from Shelby High School as a proud member of the Class of 1962. Marie served faithfully as administrative secretary at Westview Baptist Church for 28 years, and as pianist and organist at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for over 40 years.
Marie had a heart of gold and gave freely of herself to her many hobbies, commitments and relationships. For those that knew her, her love for animals was certainly no secret. She raised many varieties of animals, fed any creature that found its way to her home and created a loving home for many family pets over the years. She could often be found just watching the birds, finding true happiness in the simplest of moments. Marie also had a 'knack' for baking and enjoyed sharing this talent with others. Whether baking cookies for the grand-kids or sharing cakes and pies with a neighbor, Marie shared her love through sugar and sweets. Marie held dearly to her love for music, her role within her home church (Pleasant Ridge Baptist) and the opportunity she had to blend the two. She shared in the lives and memories of many through her music and found peace within herself while immersed in her favorite pieces. Marie also loved to travel and make memories with her family and friends. She navigated the streets of New York, admired glaciers in Alaska and found her favorite sights on the coast of Nova Scotia. She didn't miss an opportunity to see the world, and enjoyed doing that in the company of those that she loved. Finally, one of her most favorite places to be was in the hearts and smiles of her grand and great-grandchildren. Granny was their greatest playmate, advocate and support and used her life to build a foundation on which they have all grown.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Madge; her husband, Wallace; and her daughter, Jan. She is survived by her son Chris and his wife, Jean; five grandchildren Jamie (Laurie) Bowles, Bryan (Candice) Bowles, Kristen (Jason) Brown, Katie (Reid) Chamberlain and Emily (Robby) Barnes; twelve great-grandchildren Cameron and Ryley Bowles, Addison and Aubree Bowles, Avery, Jackson and Easton Brown, Eli, Brennan and Emerson Chamberlain, Wallace and Luke Barnes; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of reflection to celebrate the life and legacy of Marie will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Clay Barnette Funeral home, 12:30-2pm, with a private burial to follow. A memorial service will be
held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association
or to the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Handbell Choir.
Out of respect for the health and safety of others, mask and social distancing will be required.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com