|
|
SHELBY - Edna Marie Alair Wellmon, 89, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Shelby Manor.
Born in Lamb County, Texas on October 7, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Smith Alair and Edna Hyde Alair. Marie was a retired librarian for Gardner Webb University and worked with the libraries in every church she was a member. She was a member of Norman's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn "Bill" Palmer Wellmon; two brothers, James O. Alair and Thomas E. Alair; and two sisters, Thelma Smith and Nettie Meuck.
She is survived by her three sons, Jerry Wellmon and wife Michelle of Seattle, WA, Glenn Wellmon and wife Julie of Dallas, TX, and Wyatt P. Wellmon of San Jose, CA; two grandchildren, Nicolas Wellmon and wife Lindsey and Josh Elmore; and a great grandchild, Taylor Ryan Wellmon.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Norman's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Huss officiating.
Memorials may be made to Children's Homes of Cleveland County, PO Box 2053, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 22, 2019