SHELBY-Marilyn Ringley Thompson, age 82, peacefully passed away October 9, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC.
Marilyn was the daughter of the late Lynn and Mary Markwalter Ringley. She was baptized as a child at Anderson Street Methodist Church in Bristol and was a member of First Christian Church, Bristol, Virginia. She lived a life of faith in Jesus Christ as her savior. Marilyn attended Virginia Intermont College where she studied Art. Marilyn was known for her many artistic and creative talents. Painting, ceramics, floral arranging and crafting brought her much joy. But her greatest joy was her four sons. As a young mother of four boys close in age, she delighted herself in their many activities. Her sons all participated in sports and she became a fan of football and baseball which she continued to enjoy into her later years. She was known to have her sons playing ball at the same time on different teams and fields but she was always present cheering them on and correcting the referees and umpires if she thought they needed it. Those years raising her young sons were the best times in her life. She considered her sons her life's greatest accomplishment.
She will be remembered by many for not only her compassion but for her lively personality. She was known for her quick wit and an occasional good clean joke. She always dressed in her bright colorful attire and jewelry even if it was to just go to the dining hall. Scarves, hats, jewelry, all were an expression of her colorful personality. Marilyn leaves behind many fond memories at White Oak Manor-Kings Mountain along with many friendships.
Marilyn is survived by her four sons: Bradley and wife Amanda, Mark and wife Page, Brian and wife Susan, and John and wife Patti. Nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother John Ringley, sister Patricia McCarthy and husband Henry and Aunt Betty Jackson.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 13, from 5-6:30 pm at Clay Barnette Funeral Home in Shelby, NC.
In remembrance of Marilyn and her love of flowers the family has requested memorials be sent to; Cleveland County Extension Master Gardeners Program, 130 South Post Road, Suite 1, Shelby, NC 28152.
Marilyn's family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at White Oak Manor including the residents and their families to whom Marilyn became friends with many.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2019