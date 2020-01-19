|
Marion Wayne Hamrick, age 72, passed away on January 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Matilda Padgett Hamrick; two sons, Joshua Preston Hamrick of Charlotte, NC, and Cameron Travis Hamrick and wife Jamie of Marietta, GA, grandchildren, Audrey and Andrew Hamrick; and a sister Elizabeth Davis and her husband Al, of Shelby, NC.
Wayne was born in Cleveland County on April 25, 1947 to the late Marion Preston and Edith DeBrew Hamrick. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hugh Hamrick.
Wayne served in the Cleveland County School system for nearly 30 years, initially as a teacher at South Cleveland and Crest Middle School, and then as an Assistant Principal at Crest High School and Elizabeth Elementary School. He was a lifelong member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school, and also previously served as a deacon and Sunday school director. Mr. Hamrick liked working on his farm and raising cattle. Wayne will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A visitation will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00pm. A burial will follow the funeral service at Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
In honor and appreciation of the gift of life Wayne received from organ donation, memorial contributions can be made to
LifeShare of the Carolinas 5000 D Airport Center Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28208
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 19, 2020