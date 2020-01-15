|
LAWNDALE - Mark Steven Eaker, 57, of Oak Grove-Clover Hill Church Road in Lawndale, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born February 17, 1962 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Paul Mitchell Eaker and Shirley Annette Heafner Eaker. He was a computer processor and attended Kistlers United Methodist Church. He loved water sports, scuba diving and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Stephen James Eaker of Denver, CO; one brother, David Eaker of Lawndale; two sisters, Paula E. Cline and husband Eric of Statesville and Lisa E. Lemons of Taylorsville; one niece, Samantha Lemons; two nephews, Lee Cline and Avery Cline; one great niece, Cheyanna Eaker and a special friend Bob Sykes.
The memorial service will be 5:30PM Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Sherrill officiating.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Cleveland Crisis Center, 609 North Washington Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
