SHELBY- Marlene Borders Bell, 87, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Summit Place in Kings Mountain. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late John O. and Ruth Hunt Borders. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, and Worked many years at Well Fargo Financial Advisors, before retiring. She was an avid card player, and enjoyed shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Borders. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Haskell Bell; son, Dr. Stephen Bell and wife Leslie of Bostic; former daughter-in-law, Mona Czarnecki of Fletcher; grandchildren, Dr. Stephanie Bell of Lexington, KY, and Weston Bell of Lake Lure; nieces, Renee Gilbert of Shelby, and Rita Ferguson of Kings Mountain; and her canine companions, Howdy and Rowdy.
Funeral services will be held 1pm, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dale Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11:30am-1pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
FUNERAL HOME: Funeral arrangements will be announced by Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 29, 2019