SHELBY - Marsha Shytle Crowder Babb, 67, went to be with her mother and Lord, on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, after suffering from several illnesses over the last few years.
A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Gene Shytle and his wife Linda Morrison Shytle of Shelby, and the late Mary Ann Jones Shytle. Marsha served as a Community Service Coordinator for Cleveland County and eastern N.C., and later worked in local real estate. She also was the former owner of the Merle Norman Studio in Shelby.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Eddie Babb, of the home; sons, William E. "Billy" Crowder IV and wife Michelle of Gastonia, and Michael Crowder and wife Lynne of Lakeland, FL; step-son, Rodney Babb and wife Allison of Easley, SC; step-daughter, Rebekah Babb and husband Jason Rice of Charleston, SC; brother, Chip Shytle and wife Evelyn of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Kristina Lucas and husband Tim, Kayla Babb, Timothy Thorne, Chrissy Thorne Thompson and husband Christopher, Olivia Crowder Markham and husband Jayme, Emily Crowder, Andersen Crowder, Judah Crowder, Elisabeth Crowder and Jonah Crowder; and her beloved toy poodles, Willie, Molly, Curly and Moe.
A graveside service will he held 2pm, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery, with the Rev. Mickey Pruitt officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
