Martha Ann Swint Hogue, age 69 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Hogue of Hickory, NC, her two sons, Steven Swint and Jeffrey Swint (Tera), both of Shelby, NC, grandchildren, Lakaishia Swint, Dante Leach, Tiera Black, Malik Bowen, Mikha'el Swint, and Jeffrey Araya, two great grandchildren, six brothers, Jimmy Lawrence, Larry Swint, Ronnie Swint, Ricky Swint, James Swint, and Donald Swint, and five sisters, Pam Swint, Brenda Swint, Barbara Swint, Karen Lawrence, and Linda Sloan.
Born April 10, 1950 in Cleveland County, Martha was the daughter of the late Elgie and Hattie Coates Swint and was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Mintz and six brothers, Bobby Swint, Charles Swint, Elgie Swint Jr., Frankie Coates, Harold Lawrence, and Gary Swint.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 19, 2019