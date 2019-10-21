|
|
SHELBY- Martha Baucom Bailes, age 94, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain. Born in Gaston County on June 10, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Baxter Baucom and Sally Baucom.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Bailes, as well as, three daughters; Judy Cribb, Phyllis Williams, Sue Nix, and one son Ronald Bailes.
Martha is survived by one daughter, Debbie Cato, two granddaughters; Robin Williams and Felicia Muskelly, one grandson, Jonny Cato, four great-grandsons; Tony Muskelly, Travis Muskelly, Shon Williams, and Brandon Baucom, as well as two great-granddaughters Danielle Benson, Bambi Short, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Bailes.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 21, 2019