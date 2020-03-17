|
SHELBY - Martha B. Cook, 84, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Duke Hospice in Durham.
A native of Gaston County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Pauline Carpenter Branton.
Martha retired from PPG after 33 years of service, and later worked at Walmart for 12 more years.
In 2012, she moved to Durham to live with her son, Brian, and his partner, Bobby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey "DL" Cook; sons, Mark Stafford and Greg Cook; and daughter, Ann "Sissy" Weaver. She is survived by her sons, Brian Cook and his partner Bobby Stone of Durham and David Cook and fiancée Tracy Stevens of Durham; daughter, Wanda Stafford and her boyfriend Donald Raines of Shelby; grandchildren, Rebecca Butler, Angela Smith, Joshua Stafford, Ashley Bower Medley and Matthew Cook; and great grandchildren, Caitlyn Greene, Logan Butler and Kayla Medley.
The family will receive friends 12:30-2pm, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 2pm, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Richard Stroup officiating.
Burial will conclude in Sunset Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020