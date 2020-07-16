Martha Fox

Martha FoxMOORESBORO- Martha Ann Fox, 87, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Willow Ridge Nursing Center in Rutherfordton. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late William and Maude White Fox. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed playing the guitar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lillie Adair and Vanie Jones; brothers, Marshall, Jim and Horace Fox; and niece Evelyn Navey. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Pat Summers and husband George of Waco, Patricia Tessneer and husband Gary of Shelby, Cathy Hensley and husband Don, Judy Greene and husband David, Lavonda Shires and husband Mike, Peggy Browning and husband Bobby, Phil Fox and wife Becky, Bruce Jones, all of Mooresboro, and John Jones of AZ; and sister-in-law, Nell Fox of Mooresboro. A graveside service will be held 10am, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Frazier officiating. Mrs. Fox will be available for viewing 2-4:30pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
