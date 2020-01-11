|
SHELBY- Martha Jean Poston Cline, age 94, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on July 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Samuel McBride Poston Sr, and Mattie Lee Cline Poston. Jean was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church, having joined at an early age and served as a former Sunday School teacher and in other offices. She attended Marion Elementary School and graduated from Shelby High School, Class of 1942. Following a business course, she began work on an "All Women Management Staff" at the Cleveland Times during the WWII years. She was employed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 1946 and retired with 43 years of service in 1989. She served under 6 Division Engineers; H. E. Noell, C. B. Peck, E. L. Kemmper, W. W. Wyke, K. E. Mauney and Ray W. Spangler and saw many road improvements. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by an infant son, a brother, Samuel M. Poston Jr. and wife Emily.
Jean is survived by her husband, Ambrose Borders Cline whom she married on December 30, 1945 and they just celebrated 74 years of marriage; she is also survived by a daughter, Amy Cline Hull and husband Scot of Shelby; a grandson, Zeb Cline Hull of Shelby; nephew, Samuel Poston III and many paternal, maternal and in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Dr. Rit Varriale and Dr. Barry Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until 3:00pm in the sanctuary.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 11, 2020