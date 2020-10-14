SHELBY - Martha Ann Byers Laney, 91, resident of Cleveland Pines, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 4th, 2020.
Born July 16, 1929 in Gastonia, Martha was the daughter of Charles Saul Byers and Garey Frances Hartsell Byers. She was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church in Shelby where she previously taught children's Sunday School and served on various committees. She was a volunteer Pink Lady at Cleveland Memorial Hospital for many years.
She met the love of her life Robert Gaffney Laney, Jr., while she was a senior at Shelby High School after he returned home from WWII. Robert proposed three years later on Christmas Eve 1949. He would highlight that occasion by sending her red roses every Christmas Eve until his death in 2014. They were married March 4, 1950 and remained lovingly married for 64 years.
Despite losing her mother at age 8 and her father at 28, Martha excelled in her lifelong devotion to be the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that she could be. Beginning in early childhood Martha was buoyed by the love and special bond she shared with her five siblings: Charles, Frances, Jane, Dick and David.
Martha was the world's greatest mom to her children: Robert G. Laney, III, (Caroline), Dorothy Ann Laney Viehman (Bill), and Carol Hartsell Laney Schenck (Michael). She was a loving grandmother to Elizabeth Addington (Tane), Sarah Quinn Laney, Dorothy Strickland (Talmadge), Laura Gray Lefcoski (Joe), Laney Putnam (Carson) and Tripp Schenck. She was also a blessing to her great-grandchildren: Bailey, Barek and Thomas.
Martha was blessed with many wonderful friends and relatives. She loved to entertain and was always a gracious hostess as well as a fabulous cook. She loved red roses; "good ol' hot dogs"; anything chocolate; playing bridge, golf, tennis or any game; Chardonnay; the county fair; the beach; New York City and the theatre; France; music and dancing; Arnold Palmer, Fred Kirby and Paul Newman. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
So Mom, "May you continue to inspire us:
To enter each day with a generous heart.
To serve the call of courage and love
Until we see your beautiful face again
In that land where there is no more separation,
Where all tears will be wiped from our mind,
And where we will never lose you again."
Due to COVID-19 precautions, a Memorial Service celebrating Martha's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Music Ministry or Piano Fund of Central United Methodist Church 200 E. Marion St., Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
