SHELBY - Martha Addison Lawton, 67, of 419 Hobbs Ave., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born in Cleveland County on November 1, 1952 to the late Will Addison and Margere Bines Addison.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the chapel.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 5, 2020