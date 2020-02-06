Home

The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 245-4951
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Hopewell Community Cemetery
Martha Price


1949 - 2020
Martha Price Obituary
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Martha Melton Price, 71, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Brian Center in Gastonia.
Martha was born on January 30, 1949 in Rutherford County and was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruby Melton. She worked as an account manager for Security Bank and First Union for over thirty years. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Price and sister Shirley Jones.

Survivors include her daughter, Robin Powell and Don Totcky of Rock Hill, SC, a son, Dennis Powell and wife Suzy of Harrisburg, NC, brothers, Rusty Melton and wife Martha of Forest City, NC, Scotty Melton and wife Jo Ann of Fresno, CA, sisters Cathey Hussman and husband Dave of Chicago, IL, Tammy Avalos and husband Manuel of Rock Hill, SC and two grandchildren, Katie Reid and husband Delvin of Rock Hill, SC and Rachel Powell.

A service from the graveside will be held 12 o'clock on Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020 at the Hopewell Community Cemetery with the Reverend John Bridges officiating.

The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 6, 2020
