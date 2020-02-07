Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Patterson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Martha (Ernst) Scism


1945 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Martha Ernst Scism, 74, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on February 04, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Spartanburg County, SC, the late Odrey Hanson "Duke" and Pauline Dotson Ernst and was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bruce Tony Scism. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kevin Scism, her brother, Bobby Ernst and two sisters, Toni Lawson and Sue Ernst. Martha was the Secretary/Treasurer of Southern Excavation INC, since 1973. She was an avid animal lover and often would take in strays to care for them. Martha was generous with her time and money. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her loving family.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Darin Scism (Lu Huang) and Jeffrey Scism (Diane Fisher) all of Kings Mountain
Grandchildren: Alex, Kayla and Quinlan Scism
Sister: Roxanne Ernst of Kings Mountain
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Patterson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM following the interment at the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
VISITATION: Following the Celebration of Life Service at Harris Funeral Home
INTERMENT: Patterson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2020
