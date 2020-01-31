|
|
Martha Roper White, 68 of Pinson, Alabama passed away, Wednesday January 29, 2020.
Born June 22, 1951 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Lee Simpson and Dorothy Virginia Martin McDonald.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Roper; a daughter, Lori Roper and two sisters, Barbara Meets and Carol Davis.
Survivors include her husband, Roger A. White; a daughter, Wendy Mathis and husband, James of Birmingham, AL; two sisters, Brenda Roper of Shelby and Dianne Proctor of Fallston; a brother, William Marlow of Polkville; three grandchildren, Nik Novak, Andy Hovis and wife, Tiffany and Sean Mathis and
two great-grandchildren, Mason and Chase.
A memorial service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at South Mountain Bluegrass Church, 5533 Casar Road, Casar NC 28020 with Rev. Jimmy McKee officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center,Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 31, 2020