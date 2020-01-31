|
KINGS MOUNTAIN: Martin "Marty" Burton, 67, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at CaroMont Health in Gastonia. A native Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Forrest and Ethel Bowen Burton. Marty served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Certified Peer Support Specialist, and a Crisis Support Worker with Phoenix Counseling. Marty was a 31 year member of Narcotics Anonymous, and he was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Forrest Burton; and sister, Glenda Collins. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Debbie Jones Burton, of the home; and sons, Ben Burton of Charlotte, Ronald Burton of Monroe, Cody Burton and Patrick Burton, both of Kings Mountain. A memorial service will be held 4:00pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Rodney Alexander officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
