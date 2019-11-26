|
SHELBY - Marvin H. Allen, 85, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of York, SC, he was the son of the late Andrew and Estelle Jenkins Allen.
Marvin drove for Carolina Freight, retiring after 34 years of service. He was an avid Carolina Tar Heels fan, and loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marty Allen; brother, Dean Allen; and sister, Peggy Alexander. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan McSwain Allen, of the home; daughter, Susan Allen Tapp of Shelby; sisters, Carolyn Sheehan and husband Jim, and Diane Alexander and husband Jerry, both of Shelby; brothers, Lee Allen and wife Nadine of Shelby, and Don Allen and wife Linda of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Adam and Emily Tapp, and Wesley and Taylor Allen; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Savannah Tapp; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. David Rabb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited www.ducks.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 26, 2019