Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Allen Obituary
SHELBY - Marvin H. Allen, 85, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby.

A native of York, SC, he was the son of the late Andrew and Estelle Jenkins Allen.

Marvin drove for Carolina Freight, retiring after 34 years of service. He was an avid Carolina Tar Heels fan, and loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marty Allen; brother, Dean Allen; and sister, Peggy Alexander. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan McSwain Allen, of the home; daughter, Susan Allen Tapp of Shelby; sisters, Carolyn Sheehan and husband Jim, and Diane Alexander and husband Jerry, both of Shelby; brothers, Lee Allen and wife Nadine of Shelby, and Don Allen and wife Linda of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Adam and Emily Tapp, and Wesley and Taylor Allen; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Savannah Tapp; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. David Rabb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited www.ducks.org

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -