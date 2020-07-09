Marvin Jackson

SHELBY - Marvin E. Jackson, 71, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Howard "Pete" and Catherine Hollifield Jackson. Marvin worked at PPG, Eaton, and retired with the NC Department of Corrections, as a security officer. He was an avid fisherman, who loved to fish with his best friend, Lee Nicolson. He enjoyed gardening, church softball and watching westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters, Lori Jackson of Shelby and Valerie Watson and husband Randy of Charlotte; and granddaughters, Jessica and Jennifer Watson.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com