Lutz-Austell Funeral Home
409 West Marion Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-7211
Marvin Queen


1936 - 2019
Marvin Queen Obituary
Marvin Glenn Queen, Jr., 83, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Affectionately referred to as Tommy by family and friends, Marvin was born on February 11, 1936, to the late Marvin L. Queen, Sr. and Nancy Queen of Shelby.

Marvin served honorably in the U.S Air Force and afterward married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Queen of Shelby.

Marvin retired from PPG Industries after 38 years of service, and worked for Church Auto Parts of Shelby for many years after his retirement.

Marvin had a love for fishing, competing in area turkey shoots, and spending Tuesday nights with his card-playing friends.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, of the home; his daughter Kelly Queen of Monroe; his son, David Queen of Shelby; a sister, Faye Queen Tillman of Charlotte; and his faithful sidekick Buck.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard Queen, and a sister, Louise Queen Wilson.

The service will be private and under the care of Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Shelby.

The family will be at their home located on Carter Road.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 8, 2019
