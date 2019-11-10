|
SHELBY- Mary Ann Kelly, age 87, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hospice Wendover, Born in Wayne County on August 17, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Forrest I. Kelly and Lucille Buchanan Kelly. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Mary Ann retired as the acting Dean of Nursing at Clemson University, during her career she taught nursing in Iran with the World Health Organization, and was instrumental in founding the Gardner Webb University nursing program. She was an avid fan of Clemson Football and Greenville South Carolina Symphony Orchestra. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Robert Eugene "Mike" Kelly.
Mary Ann is survived by one sister Barbara Dawkins and husband Reginald of Boiling Springs one brother, Forrest I. "Pat" Kelly Jr. of Shelby as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, November 11, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Dr. Carroll Page and Rev. Keith McKinney officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to service from 1:00 pm pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917 Boiling Springs, NC 28017.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 10, 2019