SHELBY- Mary Ann Whitaker Wright, age 91, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home. Born in Cleveland County on February 18, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Norman Whitaker and Daisy Horton Whitaker. She was a lifelong member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. Mary Ann loved to travel when she was able; one of her more memorable trips was to the Holy land in Israel. She will be remembered as a loving and humble person.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Austin Wright as well as one brother Billy Whitaker.
Mary Ann is survived by dear loved ones; John Whitaker and wife Patsy and family, Nick Austell and Donna, Harriett Nazelrod and husband Tom and family, as well as many loving cousins and her beloved feline Tootsie.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, August 7, 2019, at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Robinson officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Sandy Plains Baptist Church 2112 New House Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Wright.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 6, 2019