Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Casar United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Casar United Methodist Church
Mary Antha Brackett


1936 - 2019
Mary Antha Brackett Obituary
Mary Antha Brackett, 82 of Casar Road, Casar passed away, Friday, September 20, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
Born November 16, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late William Ruffin Brackett and Gladys Sarah Deviney Brackett. She was retired from Broughton Hospital. Ms. Brackett was a member of Casar United Methodist Church, former member of Friends of the Park and Casar Community Choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Brackett and three nephews, Rick Brackett, Scott Brackett and Rocky Newton.
Survivors include two brothers, Wayne Brackett and Roger Brackett both of Casar; nieces and nephews, John Brackett, Mark Brackett, Lori Brackett, Ashley Peeler and Timmy Brackett and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday at Casar United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday at Casar United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Inez Brackett, PO Box 55, Casar, North Carolina 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 21, 2019
