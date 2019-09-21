|
|
Mary Antha Brackett, 82 of Casar Road, Casar passed away, Friday, September 20, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
Born November 16, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late William Ruffin Brackett and Gladys Sarah Deviney Brackett. She was retired from Broughton Hospital. Ms. Brackett was a member of Casar United Methodist Church, former member of Friends of the Park and Casar Community Choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Brackett and three nephews, Rick Brackett, Scott Brackett and Rocky Newton.
Survivors include two brothers, Wayne Brackett and Roger Brackett both of Casar; nieces and nephews, John Brackett, Mark Brackett, Lori Brackett, Ashley Peeler and Timmy Brackett and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday at Casar United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday at Casar United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Casar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Inez Brackett, PO Box 55, Casar, North Carolina 28020.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 21, 2019