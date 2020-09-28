1/1
Mary Beam
SHELBY- Mary D. Robertson Beam, age 90, died on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Shelby, NC, on December 4, 1929, to Datus "D" and Mary Myrtle Hicks Robertson. Her brother and sister-in-law Charles Durham Robertson (Dorothy Fortenberry) preceded her in death. Mary D. graduated from Shelby High School in the Class of 1947. She continued her studies at the Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte where she studied to become a registered nurse.
Mary D. was a member of the North Carolina Nurses Association for District 29 for many years which included Cleveland County. She worked alongside Dr. Charles K. Padgett in his medical practice for thirty-two years. She was a dedicated nurse who enjoyed caring for the many families she got to know. She often spoke fondly of her memories as a nurse. Mary D. was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Shelby, NC. She enjoyed family gatherings at home as well as their Lake Wylie, SC, getaway. She was a great cook but was best known for baking her one-of-a-kind, delicious pound cakes! She truly enjoyed sharing them with many people! After Dr. Padgett retired
Mary D. would help her friend Esther Greene as an interior decorator for many years. They would travel to different cities and states to serve their clients.
Mary D. married Zeb Egland Beam, Jr. on February 16, 1951, and they were married nearly sixty-five years before he died in January of 2016. Left to honor the memory of Mary D. are two sons: Zeb Beam III (Sherri) and their children and spouses Morgan McCraw (Chris) and Zeb IV "Zee" (Lindsey) Beam; and Hicks Beam (Jan) and their children Amanda Davis (Brad), Mary Hamrick (Ben), Rhianda Smith (Eddie Torres), and Carmen Lawson (Blake). Also, to her delight are five great-grandchildren, Gunnar Beam McCraw, Dalton Christopher McCraw, John Hicks Davis, Hayley Jean Davis, and Henry Wright Hamrick.
A service and celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelby, with Dr. Bulo Ervin Price III and Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing and masks are requested.
Expressions of sympathy would be appreciated to Dr. Rebecca Love at Medicine with Mercy and Grace, 210 W. Dale Street, Shelby, NC, 28150; or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
