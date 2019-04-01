|
|
Mary Brackett Blanton, 97, of Lawndale, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on February 15 1922, she was a daughter of the late Edley Brackett and Lula Hoyle Brackett. Mary worked for Cleveland Mill Power Company and then retired from Shadowline. She was a member of Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church.
In addtion to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 81 years, James Franklin Blanton and five brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her three sons, Tommy Blanton of Shelby, Jimmie Blanton and wife, Brenda of Kings Mountain and Ronnie Blanton and wife, Angela of Lawndale; two daughters, Linda Hartley and husband, Mike of Morganton and Beth Bridges and husband, Terry of Shelby; two sisters, Nancy Pearson and Phyllis Waters; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church, Lawndale.
The funeral will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church with the Rev. Harry Queen officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church, PO Box 552, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 1, 2019