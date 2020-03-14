|
|
SHELBY- Mary "BeBe" Borders, 96, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she was born on September 18, 1923. She worked many years as Dr. Carter's nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband of 55 years, Bryan Borders; and son, Barry Borders.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Borders and wife Kathy of Shelby, and Richard Borders and wife Patsy of Mooresville; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private burial will take place Monday, in Cleveland Memorial Park.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 14, 2020