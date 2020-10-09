1/1
Mary Borders
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Mary Elizabeth Borders, 73, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC. She was born on December 2, 1946 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Betsy Gwendolyn Hogue and the late J.C. Borders.

The funeral service for Miss Borders will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM on Friday. The family will be receiving friends on Friday October 9, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM and other times at 709 Charles Road in Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved