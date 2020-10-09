SHELBY - Mary Elizabeth Borders, 73, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC. She was born on December 2, 1946 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Betsy Gwendolyn Hogue and the late J.C. Borders.
The funeral service for Miss Borders will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 12:45 PM on Friday. The family will be receiving friends on Friday October 9, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM and other times at 709 Charles Road in Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.