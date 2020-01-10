|
SHELBY- Mary L. Clary, 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, former longtime resident of Shelby, North Carolina and widow of Steve Clary, Jr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Born March 22, 1934 in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Floyd Stroup and the late Luealer Lankford Stroup. Mary retired from PPG Industries as a lab technician.
She is survived by her five children: Dennis Clary of Sanibel, FL, Anne Clary Newton (Arnold) of Shelby, NC, Timothy Clary (Sherry) of Shelby, NC, Jimmy Clary (Katina) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Lisa Clary Schwartz (Douglas) of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister Amanda Biddy of Cherryville, NC; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 10, 2020