Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Mary Clary
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Clary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Clary


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Clary Obituary
SHELBY- Mary L. Clary, 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, former longtime resident of Shelby, North Carolina and widow of Steve Clary, Jr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
Born March 22, 1934 in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of the late Henry Floyd Stroup and the late Luealer Lankford Stroup. Mary retired from PPG Industries as a lab technician.
She is survived by her five children: Dennis Clary of Sanibel, FL, Anne Clary Newton (Arnold) of Shelby, NC, Timothy Clary (Sherry) of Shelby, NC, Jimmy Clary (Katina) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Lisa Clary Schwartz (Douglas) of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister Amanda Biddy of Cherryville, NC; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -