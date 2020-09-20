Mrs. Mary Black Cooper, 61, of 1321 Concord St. Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Atrium Health – Cleveland in Shelby. She was born on August 5, 1959 in Cleveland County, NC to Dorothy Linda Black of Shelby and the late Willie Haynes.
The funeral service for Mrs. Copper will be private. The family will be receiving friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hopper's Chapel Baptist Church in Shelby, NC. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.