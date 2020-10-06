Mary Cunningham

Ms. Mary Addison Cunningham, 83 , of Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Huntersville Oaks in Huntersville, NC. She was born on December 21, 1936 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Will Kilgo Addison and the late Marjorie Bines Addison.
The memorial service for Ms. Cunningham will be private. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.