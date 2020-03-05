|
Ms. Mary "Tooties" Eliza Jones Curry, 77, of 6025 Deep Green Drive Shelby, NC entered into eternal life on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Caromont Health in Gastonia NC.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 24,1943 to the late Mae Alice Archie and Eugene McGill.
Mary attended South Cleveland School. She was a member of Good Samaritan Fellowship Baptist Church for 3 years where she served as the President of the Usher Board, over the Food Pantry, Summer Lunch Program for the children, the Missionary Board, Pastor Anniversiary Committee and Vice-President of Incorporation. She also sponsored the Cancer Awareness Program and helped with the women's and men's conferences. She loved to donate items to churches and other places and was dedicated and happy working for the Lord.
Mary loved to cook, fish and volunteer. She worked with the children at the Boys and Girls Club for 6 years where she enjoyed cooking and helping the children with their homework. Mary was a member of the South 18 Horse Riders Club where she was the Secretary and Treasurer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, George McGill and Earnest McGill.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her three daughters, Faye Watson (Charles) of Kingstown, NC, Debora Boykins of Gastonia, NC and Ursula Simpson (Carl) of Bridgeport, CT; her siblings, Evangelien Burch of Wallingford, CT, Samuel E. McGill (Theresa) of Cary, NC, Howard McGill of Meriden CT, Loretta White of Athens, GA, Balinda Faye Gaston and Melissa Annette Parrot both of Shelby, NC and Vicky McGill; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; special friends, Emanuel Shell of Shelby and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Good Samaritan Fellowship Baptist Church in Shelby.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM at the church.
