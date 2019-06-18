Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery
LINCOLNTON - Mary Rita Dalton, age 76, of Lincolnton, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Her funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist

Church with Rev. Ken Spencer officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Ms. Dalton was born December 19, 1942, in Lincoln County, to the late Datha Pink "D.P." Dalton and Mary Elizabeth Shrum Dalton. She worked as a teacher for the Shelby City Schools.

She is survived by a brother, Bob Dalton, and wife Mary Ervin Dalton, of Iron Station; a nephew, Rob Dalton, and wife Lee Ann, of Iron Station; and two great-nieces, Caroline Dalton and Isabelle Dalton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Renovation Fund, PO Box 676, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Dalton family.
Published in Shelby Star on June 18, 2019
