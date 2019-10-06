Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Mary Diane "Dee" Laurich

Mary Diane "Dee" Laurich Obituary
June 27, 1928 to October 4, 2019 (Age 91)
Dee Laurich, 91, of Kings Mountain passed away on October 4, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House. She was born in San Antonio, Texas and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob Laurich, and two sons-in law, Alessandro Marini and Edmundo Zuniga.
As an Army brat she lived in many places in the US and also in Europe with her parents. She graduated from Barnard College with a degree in History. Seeking adventure, she took a teaching job in Chile, SA, where she met her husband Bob and where all of their children were born. They continued to travel the globe for work and love of exploring with family and friends. Kings Mountain was her home from 1985 to 1993 and again from 2012 to now. Her spirit of adventure, grace under pressure, care for others and special midnight chocolate-chip cookies made her an amazing role model for all.
Survivors include:
Sister: Barbara Foster
Daughters: Robin Laurich, Suzie Laurich-McIntyre (Glenn), Barbara Zuniga, Cliff Laurich (Julia)
Grandchildren: Keith Laurich (Casey), Luis Zuniga, Ian McIntyre, Andy McIntyre, Natasha Zuniga (Brendan)
Great Grandchildren: Benjamin Laurich, Isaac Laurich
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Adventure House, http://www.adventurehouseplayers.com/index.html, at 924 North Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC, 28150. Attn. Tommy Gunn
Harris Funeral Home of King's Mountain is assisting the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 6, 2019
