Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Elder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Brown) Elder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Brown) Elder Obituary
Ms. Mary Brown Elder, 81, of 940 West Warren Street #5 Shelby NC passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. R.E. Devoe officiating. Burial will take place at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Rutledge GA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 12:30 PM on Thursday and other times at the home of her daughter, Faye Guyton, 2132 Kingston Road Kingstown NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com . Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now