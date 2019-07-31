|
Ms. Mary Brown Elder, 81, of 940 West Warren Street #5 Shelby NC passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. R.E. Devoe officiating. Burial will take place at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Rutledge GA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 12:30 PM on Thursday and other times at the home of her daughter, Faye Guyton, 2132 Kingston Road Kingstown NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com . Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on July 31, 2019