Mary Elmore
1951 - 2020
SHELBY - Mary Ann Webber Elmore departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born July 12, 1951 in Cleveland County to the Late William Avery Webber Sr. and Beulah Cannedy Webber. Mary Ann was a member of Light Oak Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir . She loved music, songs and her church and was a faithful member until her health decline. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter , Charlene W. Elmore; grandson Charles J.( Scooter ) Elmore ( Breanda), great-granddaughter Carlie R. Elmore of Gaffney SC; three Brothers William A. Webber Jr. (Margaret); Roland C. Webber (Teresa) of Shelby,NC; Bobby J. Webber ( Drucilla) of Mt. Holly NC; two sisters, Nancy J. Kilgore of Gastonia NC and Christine Webber of Dallas NC; along with a host of nephews and nieces, Special friends, Louise Coleman, Pittsburg PA; Wanda Guest and Janade Payton of Shelby NC and Frances Owens of Greenville SC.
Service will be private

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
