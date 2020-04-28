|
SHELBY - Mary Nolan Gold, age 88, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Atrium Cleveland.
Born in McDowell County on January 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Anderson Vance "A. V." Nolan and Ellen Vernon Nolan.
Mary was a member of First Baptist Church where she belonged to the Letha Saunders Prayer Group and the Lib Hollerman Sunday School Class. Mary earned a Bachelor's degree in education from Limestone College. She taught school for 30 years at North School in Kings Mountain, Marion Elementary School in Shelby and school in Germany for the US Military. Mary was a member of Shelby Duplicate Bride Club. She also belonged to a bridge club at Cleveland Country Club. Mary had many interests which included gardening, piano, and a never ending appetite for learning. In addition to her husband, Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James Hoyle Gold, and a brother, Dr. Paul Vernon Nolan.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 at Sunset Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Mary is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and sister-in-law.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 28, 2020