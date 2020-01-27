|
SHELBY- Mary Futch Grigg, 83, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover. Born in Hinesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Euell and Lucille Ray Futch. She retired from the Ora Mill, and loved to fish and tend to her flower beds. She was affectionately known as "Sweetum". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Maynard Grigg, Charles Wright, and Milland Grigg; and sister, Charlotte Miller. She is survived by her son, Ron Grigg and wife Kaye of Shelby; daughters, Betty Smith of Chesnee, and Brenda Grigg and husband Junior Fulbright of Blacksburg; sister, Joyce Thiel of Honolulu; brothers, Bill Futch and wife Janice, and Knot Futch, both of Hinesville, GA; grandchildren, Donny, Michelle, Summer, Haley, Chad, Sam and Zach; 13 great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3:00pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jamie Ellis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 27, 2020