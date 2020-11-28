1/1
Mary Harris
Mary Louise Hamrick Harris, age 85, of Ellenboro, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC. She was a native of Cleveland County and the daughter to the late Buren and Grace Robinson Hamrick. Louise was a faithful member of Campfield Memorial Baptist Church. She loved all kinds of flowers, watching birds and playing board games and cards. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her church family and never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Harris, one brother Joe Hamrick, one sister Elsie Dixon and a grandson Chris Ledford.

She is survived by two daughters; Shelia Blakemore (Russell) and Angela Ledford (John), two sisters; Daisy Wylie (Paul) and Evelyn Walker (Pete), two brothers; Charles Hamrick (Katie) and James Hamrick, three granddaughters; Nicole Kiser (Phil), Ashley Skinner (Michael) and Tiffany Blakemore, one great grandson Jacob Blakemore and one great granddaughter Arwen Kiser, special friends David Linder and Marty Boyd and her dog Charlie.

The family will receive friends from 2pm to 3pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Campfield Memorial Baptist Church in Ellenboro, NC. The funeral service will follow at 3pm with Reverend Nick King and Reverend Scott Huffman officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Campfield Memorial Baptist Church building fund at 369 Campfield Church Rd. Ellenboro, NC 28040. Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfuneralhome.com. Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside, NC is serving the family.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME - CLIFFSIDE
4076 U.S. Hwy 221-A
CLIFFSIDE, NC 28024
(828) 657-6322
