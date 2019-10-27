|
SHELBY- Mary Helen Hamrick Cabaniss, 90, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Hospice of Cleveland County-Wendover, Shelby, NC. She was born on July 10, 1929 in Swainsville, NC, to Aubrey Yates Hamrick and Carrie Belle Walker Hamrick.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Franklin "Bob" Cabaniss; her parents, Aubrey Yates Hamrick and Carrie Belle Walker Hamrick; mother and father-in-law Athel Franklin Cabaniss and Ailene Hoyle Cabaniss; Sons: Dwight Hamrick Cabaniss, and James Timothy Cabaniss Sr., as well as a sister, Suzanne Humphries Green and brother-in-law Donald Hoyle Cabaniss.
"MawMaw" was loved by everyone who met her. She was an active member of Zion Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the church choir, WMU director, Sunday School teacher, Sunbeams teacher, VBS director, hospitality committee member, and other duties too numerous to mention. She was the consummate wife, mother, mother-in-law, and most importantly, grandmother. Her eight grandchildren adored her, as she helped raise each of them in a loving, Christian home, teaching her granddaughters how to bake her famous sugar cookies, and teaching her grandsons how to work in her garden, which was one of her passions. Mary Helen was a fabulous cook, often having as many as 15 people over for Sunday lunch each week.
She is survived by her son, Richard Franklin "Dick" Cabaniss (Jenny); grandchildren: Katie Cabaniss, Ben Cabaniss (Jennifer), Claire Cabaniss, Brannon Allen (Kenny), Curtis Cabaniss, Carrie Cabaniss, Mary Elizabeth Johnson (Brandon), Jim Cabaniss (Amber); great-grandchildren: Colton Johnson, Ella Johnson, Lily Cabaniss; daughters-in-law: Cindy Cabaniss Bridges (Eddie), Missy Cabaniss, and Mary Cabaniss; sister-in-law Dale Gold Cabaniss, and sister-in-law Janice Vehaun (Lewis), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Baptist Church, with Dr. Matthew Storie officiating. Visitation will be held in the church sanctuary one hour prior to the service, with burial following immediately in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home of Dick and Jenny Cabaniss.
Memorials may be made to Zion Baptist Church Music Ministry, 525 West Zion Church Road, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
