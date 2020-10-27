Mary James

PIEDMONT, SC- Mary Ethel James, 99, wife of the late Thomas Carroll James, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel McWhite Ray.
Mrs. James was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of both the Jennie Carr Circle and the Mae Henderson Circle. She worked at Her Majesty in Mauldin and helped her husband on their farm for many years. She was a dog handler, a lifelong member of the Greenville Kennel Club, and a member of the Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol "Dianne" Dooley and husband Larry; four grandchildren, John James (Charlotte), Shelby Myers (Jason), Nikki Bert, and Eric Bert (Dawn); six great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Judy James Owens.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tommy James; one grandson, Thomas James; her sister, Frances Clark; and brother, Jesse Ray.
A private service was held on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Greenville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to the Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
