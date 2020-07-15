GASTONIA- Mary Jane Borntrager, 75, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was born Oct. 30, 1944 in Goshen, Indiana, to John and Madeline (Headington) Keim.
On Feb. 24, 1967 she married Clarence Borntrager in Bristol.
He survives along with two sons, Cory (Nicole) Borntrager, Gastonia and Michael Borntrager, Maiden; five grandchildren, Kiley, Luke, Paige, Michael Hunter Borntrager and Cree Bass; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Grason Borntrager and two sisters, Judy Slabaugh, Elkhart, Indiana and Linda (Steve) Elliott, Bristol, Indiana.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Tony Judd Borntrager, and two siblings, Janet Jean Keim and Richard Keim.
A bookkeeper, Mrs. Borntrager was very involved in the lives and activities of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with the grandchildren in their camper.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, Indiana, where a 12, noon, funeral service will be conducted on Thursday. Pastor Cory Smith, First Brethren Church, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
