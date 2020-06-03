LAWNDALE- Mary Jane Seagle, 84, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born in Cleveland County, on April 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Willie Seagle and Ima Davies Carpenter Seagle. She retired from Statesville High School after 33 years of service. Mary Jane was a member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of ECA, Belwood Community Club and was treasurer for Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Carpenter Seagle.
Survivors include a nephew, Sammy Seagle and wife, Patricia of Lawndale; great nieces and nephews, Sara Melton and husband, Dusty of Fallston, Jay Seagle and wife, Tori of Belmont and Austin Seagle and fiancée, Brenda Fioritto of Lawndale and great-great nieces, Sydney and Penelope Melton.
The body will lie in state from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Allen officiating.
Memorial may be made to Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church, 1002 Carpenters Grove Church Road, Lawndale NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Born in Cleveland County, on April 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Willie Seagle and Ima Davies Carpenter Seagle. She retired from Statesville High School after 33 years of service. Mary Jane was a member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of ECA, Belwood Community Club and was treasurer for Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Carpenter Seagle.
Survivors include a nephew, Sammy Seagle and wife, Patricia of Lawndale; great nieces and nephews, Sara Melton and husband, Dusty of Fallston, Jay Seagle and wife, Tori of Belmont and Austin Seagle and fiancée, Brenda Fioritto of Lawndale and great-great nieces, Sydney and Penelope Melton.
The body will lie in state from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Allen officiating.
Memorial may be made to Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church, 1002 Carpenters Grove Church Road, Lawndale NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.