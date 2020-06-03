Mary Jane Seagle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWNDALE- Mary Jane Seagle, 84, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover.
Born in Cleveland County, on April 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Willie Seagle and Ima Davies Carpenter Seagle. She retired from Statesville High School after 33 years of service. Mary Jane was a member of Carpenters Grove Baptist Church. She was a member of ECA, Belwood Community Club and was treasurer for Delta Kappa Gamma.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Carpenter Seagle.
Survivors include a nephew, Sammy Seagle and wife, Patricia of Lawndale; great nieces and nephews, Sara Melton and husband, Dusty of Fallston, Jay Seagle and wife, Tori of Belmont and Austin Seagle and fiancée, Brenda Fioritto of Lawndale and great-great nieces, Sydney and Penelope Melton.
The body will lie in state from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Allen officiating.
Memorial may be made to Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church, 1002 Carpenters Grove Church Road, Lawndale NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Lying in State
03:00 - 03:45 PM
Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved