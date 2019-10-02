|
SHELBY - Mary Wagner Kachner, age 97 died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Cleveland Pines in Shelby. Born in Columbiana County Ohio on May 6, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Suzanne Schmidt Wagner. Mary was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Young at Heart. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Salem Ohio. Mary enjoyed playing golf with her husband and watching her grandkids in sporting events. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Edward Kachner; 5 brothers, Andrew Wagner, William Wagner, John Wagner, Matthew Wagner, and Simon Wagner; and two sisters, Rose Lopeman and Suzanna Robb.
Mary is survived by a son, Larry Kachner and wife Charlotte of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Lois Smith and husband Larry of Shelby; her loving grandchildren, who called her "NanNan", Jackie Richard and husband Scott of New York, Scott Wright and wife Brandee of Shelby, Tim Smith and wife Michelle of Columbiana OH, Stephen Smith of Shelby, Brian Sullivan and wife Stephanie of Cincinnati OH., and Stephanie Sullivan of Cincinnati, OH.; and ten great grandchildren, William Barrett, Abigail Richard, Deacon Richard, Kaden Smith, Benjamin Smith, Jaxon Wright, Logan Wright, Morgan Sullivan, Addison Sullivan, and Emma Sullivan.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Doug Stoliker officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be in Salem, Ohio.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
