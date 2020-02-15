|
SHELBY- Mary Lou Adcock Shearin, 92, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Westminster Health and Rehab in Rock Hill, SC. A Native of Unionville, TN she, was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Russell Adcock. Mary provided beautiful hairstyles for everyone that came through her salon were she was a hairstylist for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Shearin, son Darrell Shearin, brothers; Bill Haynes, Kansas Spence, J.G. Adcock, and Oreen Adcock. She is survived by her daughter; Debbie Scheaver of Fort Mill, SC, sons; Randy Shearin and wife Wanda of Rock Hill, SC, and Roger Shearin and wife Brenda of Belmont, NC; grandchildren; Johnny Borders, Heather Dick, Jaime Silva and Paige Shearin; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 2 pm, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Rev. David Rabb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Levine Cancer Institute Leukemia Research, Charlotte, NC.
