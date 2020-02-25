|
|
June 7, 1938 - February 22, 2020
Mary Louise Mohr Best, originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, died Saturday, February 22. She was born June 7, 1938 to Ida Mae and Robert Mohr. She spent her early childhood in Goldsboro, North Carolina, where she lived with her cherished Grandmother Lela May Starling, her mother, and her favorite aunt and uncle-Louise and Alvas Powell. She moved to Smithfield, NC when she was 7, which she grew to love and referred to as her hometown.
Mary Louise met her husband, Robert Merle Best, in the late summer of 1957. Merle saw Mary Louise walking by Tom R Best Clothing Store and determined at the moment that he would marry her. They were married April 6, 1958 and were married almost 62 years, and with each passing day, grew more in love than ever before. A richer love story has never been written, nor ever will be.
Mary Louise was a mother-bear when it came to her three children, Robert, David, and Mary Ann. She adored her grandchildren-Matthew Best (fiancée Clair Wilson) Paul Best, Colin Best, Courtney Best, Conner Best, Kate Millard, Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Millard, and Molly Millard-and her great-grandchildren-Bentley Sheridan, Winnie Sheridan, Dylan Sheridan, and Asher Best. She is also survived by her sister, Ruthann Hamilton; brothers, Tom Hamilton and Bill Hamilton (Lois); sisters-in-law, Irma Wiggins (deceased brother-in-law Durwood Wiggins); Jane Best (deceased brother-in-law Tommy Best); brothers-in-law, Ed Best (Jo) and Jerry Best (Joan). In addition, she leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Mary Louise had a rewarding career as a surgical nurse and was proud of her years of service at Wayne Memorial Hospital, where she worked until retiring at age 58. She was a lifelong learner and was interested in many subjects-gardening, family history, space, all sports, and every detail about her children and grandchildren. Mary Louise loved being outdoors and in her yard, which was always immaculate. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Born Lutheran, Mary Louise joined Saint Paul United Methodist Church when she married her husband Merle in that very church. She was a dedicated member and she and her sister-in-law Irma referred to themselves as "the church ladies," and she was also an active member of the Aldersgate Circle. In addition to caring for the physical needs of her neighbors as a career nurse, she also tended to their emotional needs as a Stephen Minister where she listened to, cared for, and walked with those going through difficult times.
Mary Louise Mohr Best was the ultimate Steel Magnolia. She was artistic with a beautiful singing voice, caring and empathetic, yet very strong. No challenge was too great for her. Her children describe her dealing with them in their teen years as "ruling with an iron fist." Her kitchen table was a favorite of their many friends, as there was always an abundance of great southern food, and all were welcome. Her children, grandchildren, and extended family will carry on hearing the words Mary Louise would lovingly say to them, "Get your act together and move on with things."
A celebration of Mary Louise's life will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Saint Paul United Methodist Church 204 East Chestnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530. Immediately following the service will be a visitation in Winslow Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer contributions to Saint Paul United Methodist Church to the Thompson Fund which helps the poorest among us in crisis. 204 East Chestnut Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 25, 2020