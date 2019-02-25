|
|
SHELBY, NC – Mary Mauney Hardin finally won her battle with cancer. A lifelong member of the Baptist faith, she is now in heaven and at peace after passing away at the age of 67 on February 22, 2019 at Atrium Health Shelby. Mary spent her final days basking in the love of her friends and family while she was being treated by the exceptional medical team in the Atrium Health ICU and the fantastic Palliative Care team. The family would like to send a special thanks to Palliative Care team members Emily and Kaitlin, who were tireless in their support and excellent care.
A loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend, Mary radiated a caring and nurturing energy that drew people to her. She loved many and was beloved by all who had the honor of knowing her. A native of Cleveland County, Mary was the daughter of the late Floyd Mauney Sr. and Harriet Mauney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Floyd Mauney Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Eddie Hardin of Shelby; son, Mark Hardin of Shelby; son, Lance Hardin and wife Ashley of Apex, NC, and grandchildren Luke and Avery Hardin; and sister Donna Pierce of Shelby.
Funeral services will be held 3 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Reverend Artie Hubbard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Carolinas Palliative Care and Hospice Group – Cleveland, 201 E. Grover St. Shelby NC 28150.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, and Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 25, 2019