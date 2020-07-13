1/1
Mary Maddox
1941 - 2020
Ms. Mary Madgalene Hopper Allen Maddox 79, of 206 Shannonhouse Drive, Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 21, 1941 in Cleveland County to the late Garland Hopper, Jr. and Hattie Mae Ross Hopper
The funeral service for Ms. Maddox will be private. She may be viewed at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 PM with a reception of friends from 1:30 until 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Ellis Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
