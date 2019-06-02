|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Mary Espy McCollum, age 89, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born on February 23, 1930, she was the daughter of late DT Espy and wife Lucille Espy of Summerville, GA. Mary was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Shelby.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William A. McCollum.
Mary is survived by one daughter Norma McCollum Overcash and husband George of Kings Mountain and one son William Michael McCollum of Fountain Inn, SC as well as, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held in Summerville, GA at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. McCollum.
