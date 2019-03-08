|
LAWNDALE - Mary Lee Morrison, 71 of Casar Belwood Road, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
Born December 5, 1947 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late William James Wright and Ruby Faye Parker Wright. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Morrison and a brother, Billy Wright.
Survivors include two sons, Austin Dean Bell of Lawndale and William Travis Bell and wife, Jessica of Gastonia; two daughters, Tammy Renee Barrett and husband, Evan of Kings Mountain and Chrystal Bell Reynolds and husband, Larry of Kings Mountain; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, James Wright of Grover and Steve Wright of Germany and a sister, Betty McKee of Shelby.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. noon Saturday at New Prospect Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be noon Saturday at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Devine officiating.
Burial will follow in Hudson Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 8, 2019